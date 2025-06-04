WATCH TV LIVE

Michael J. Fox Appeals for Help Finding Lost 'Back to the Future' Guitar

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 12:17 PM EDT

Michael J. Fox and other stars of classic film "Back to the Future" appealed for the public's help on Tuesday in locating the red Gibson guitar featured in a memorable scene.

Marty McFly, the time-traveling teen portrayed by Fox in the 1985 film, stunned students at a 1950s high school dance with wild electric guitar riffs played on a Gibson ES-345 Cherry Red guitar in the movie.

The guitar went missing after production wrapped.

"It's somewhere lost in the space-time continuum, or it's in some Teamster's garage," Fox joked in a video released by Gibson.

Co-stars Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd and Harry Waters Jr. also urged the public to join the search, as did singer Huey Lewis, whose song "The Power of Love" was featured in the movie.

Gibson is filming a documentary called "Lost to the Future" about the search for the guitar. It also plans to re-issue the ES-345 Cherry Red in October.

People can submit tips about the guitar's whereabout via www.losttothefuture.com

, opens new tab or via a phone number provided on the site.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


