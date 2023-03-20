LA Meteorologist Collapses on Live TV

Award-winning meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz shocked viewers when she lost consciousness and collapsed on live television.

The CBS Los Angeles meteorologist was seconds into the 7 a.m. KCAL News broadcast on Saturday morning when the incident took place. In video footage made available by TMZ, Carlson Schwartz's eyes roll back and she falls to the ground moments after being introduced by co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim.

CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto later released a statement to the outlet addressing the matter

"Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911," the statement read. "Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully we'll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we're praying for her to be feeling much better soon."

Taking to her Instagram Stories Saturday afternoon, Carlson Schwartz provided a health update.

"Thanks for all the texts, messages, and calls!" she wrote. "I'm going to be ok!"

This is not Carlson Schwartz's first on-the-job health scare. In 2014 she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve after falling ill during a broadcast at another station.

"I was getting ready for the morning show when I was filling in. All of a sudden, five minutes into the newscast, I threw up in the weather center," she recalled in 2018 to KGET Bakersfield.

"They told me eventually it [the valve] would have to be replaced, they didn't know when. It would wear out and you would have to have replacement surgery," she added.

Carlson Schwartz adopted a healthier lifestyle. She also welcomed daughter Aris with her husband, attorney Neil Schwartz. When their daughter was 9 months old she began experiencing more chest pains and returned to the hospital.

"It comes back that the valve had actually started to repair itself," she recalled. "The stem cells from my baby had started to heal my heart."