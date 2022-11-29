Metallica Announces New Album, 2-Year World Tour

Metallica announced the forthcoming release of the band's new album as well as a two-year world tour that will kick off in 2023.

Variety confirmed the release of the band's 12th studio album "72 Seasons," which will be available April 14 via the band's own Blackened Recordings.

The 12-track album marks Metallica's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Commenting on the concept of the album title, frontman James Hetfield said it was a reference to the idea that one's worldview is fixed by age 18.

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," Hetfield said, according to Variety. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.

"I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

The announcement of the new album was accompanied by Metallica's first single, "Lux Æterna," a nod toward the band's earlier albums.

"We've been working on a new album for the last year, year and a half — our COVID lockdown record," drummer Lars Ulrich said Monday during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," according to Blabbermouth.net.

"And the one thing that we've done all through that is for the first time in our career, we never really talked about it,” he continued. “So, rather than, 'Hey, there's a new record' and countdowns, and, 'Guess what's coming your way,' and all that kind of s**t, we've been tight-f***ing-lipped about it. And this morning I wanna share a new song with the world, and I wanna tell everybody about the new Metallica album. And we have a new tour, we have a song, we have a video — all the bells and whistles."

In addition to new music, Metallica will also hit the road for concerts for 2023 and 2024. The M72 world tour will see the band performing across the U.S. and Europe and also take up a three-night residency in Mexico City, Guitar World noted.

Metallica will play two nights in every city it visits, with each weekend featuring two different setlists and support bands.

"You get two 100% completely different and unique shows," Ulrich said.