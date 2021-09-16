×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: met gala | chef | menu

Met Gala Chef Defends Menu From Backlash

keke palmer arrives at met gala
Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 September 2021 09:50 AM

The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala's cuisine has defended the plant-based menu against criticism over some dishes served that have been compared to the underwhelming food handed out at the Fyre Festival. 

Marcus Samuelsson, the restaurateur who helped select the top 10 New York chefs who created the menu, told TMZ in a report Wednesday that food is a matter of taste and the meals at the Met Gala were delicious. 

The food was widely mocked when Keke Palmer shared a photo of a wilted salad with a small serving of corn on Twitter. 

"This why they don't show y'all the food, I'm just playinnnn," she wrote at the bottom of the image. 

"They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival," one Twitter user replied, referencing the Fyre Festival, which promised attendees gourmet food and instead served cheese sandwiches and salad. 

Some Twitter users slammed the glitzy event, which reportedly sells tickets for $30,000 to $50,000, for serving such small portions of food to its A-lister guests, while others questioned what exactly certain items on the plate were.

Samuelsson explained that they served a 3-course meal and added that Palmer's photo was not an accurate depiction of the dish, which was barley and roasted mushrooms, with zucchini slices and a tomato corn salad. 

A rep for Vogue told Page Six that they were "so thrilled and grateful to have worked with" Samuelsson onboard despite some negative feedback online. The spokesperson further explained that the menu "featured recipes from 10 emerging New York-based chefs to celebrate the return of the city’s restaurant industry, which was devastated by the pandemic."

The Met Gala's fully vegan menu drew applause from the animal rights group PETA. 

"Kindness to animals is as American as apple pie, so the new vegan menu is perfect for the gala’s 'Americana' theme, and it’s sure to set a trend for other fashion events to follow," the organization said in a press release. "PETA is celebrating the end of the Meat Gala and hopes to see attendees embrace Earth- and animal-friendly fashion, too — meaning no fur, leather, cashmere, wool, or feathers."

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala's cuisine has defended the plant-based menu against criticism over some dishes served that have been compared to the underwhelming food...
met gala, chef, menu
377
2021-50-16
Thursday, 16 September 2021 09:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App