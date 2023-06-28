×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: meryl streep | actors | strike

Meryl Streep Among Top Actors 'Ready to Strike'

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 11:02 AM EDT

World-renowned actors like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are among around 300 a-listers to sign a letter to negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists stating that they are ready to strike if their demands are not met by the deal with Hollywood studios, according to reports.

This adds more turmoil to Hollywood, as many writers have already been on strike for weeks, seeking a new deal.

"This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough," the letter said, according to Rolling Stone. "We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories."

Joining Streep and Lawrence, other celebrities like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, Brendan Fraser, Neil Patrick Harris, Quinta Brunson, Rami Malek, and Amy Schumer have reportedly added their names to the SAG-AFTRA letter, amounting to over 300 A-list actors.

In their letter, the group stated that while "no one wants" a strike because it "brings incredible hardships to so many," they are prepared to do so if they feel it is necessary.

As the June 30 deadline for the TV and theatrical contracts of the actors union approaches, both the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing the Hollywood studios, have been engaged in intense negotiations, aiming to reach an agreement swiftly, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The group of writers is calling for substantial changes in minimum pay rates, streaming residuals, exclusivity provisions, self-taped auditions practices, and regulation of artificial intelligence. They want the deal to protect their likenesses and ensure fair compensation when their work is used to train AI.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
World-renowned actors like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are among around 300 a-listers to sign a letter to negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists stating that they are ready to strike if their demands aren't met.
meryl streep, actors, strike
300
2023-02-28
Wednesday, 28 June 2023 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved