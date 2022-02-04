'Melrose Place' Actor Morgan Stevens' Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Morgan Stevens' cause of death has been revealed.

The soap star, best known for his roles in "Melrose Place" and "Fame," died on Jan. 26 at age 70 of natural causes due to arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday, according to People.

Johns Hopkins Medicine describes arteriosclerosis as the "thickening or hardening of the arteries" which is "caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery." This reduces blood flow and oxygen supply to the vital body organs and extremities.

TMZ was among the first to report on Stevens' death. The outlet noted that he was found dead in his kitchen in Los Angeles after a neighbor, having not seen Stevens for several days, called for a wellness check.

Born on Oct. 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Stevens started to carve a name for himself in Hollywood in the '70s with roles in the revival of "Peyton Place" as well as "One Day at a Time," "Quincy M.E." and "The Waltons" before he was cast in the recurring role as teacher David Reardon in the first two seasons of "Fame," from 1983 to 1984, according to the Daily Mail.

Stevens went on to guest star in dozens of other TV shows like "The Love Boat," "Airwolf," "Magnum P.I.," "MacGyver" and "Murder She Wrote" in the 1980s. His career came to a halt after he was arrested for DUI suspicion following a car accident in August 1989.

Stevens claimed that he was beaten severely while in custody. He was cleared of the DUI charge following a blood alcohol test and proceeded to file a lawsuit against LAPD for police brutality. A settlement was later reached for an undisclosed amount.

In 1992 Stevens made a comeback when he was cast as Nick Diamond in "Melrose Place." His last known role was in a 1999 episode of "Walker, Texas Ranger."

