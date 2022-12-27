Spice Girls Singer Cancels Show: 'Issues' Against 'Communities I Support'

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm, also known as Mel C, canceled a show in Poland on New Year's Eve, citing "issues" against communities she supports.

The singer revealed the news in a statement on Twitter, and while she did not elaborate on the "issues," it's widely speculated that it's linked to the LGBTQ+ community, which Chisholm has long supported.

"In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I'm afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year's Eve," read the statement.

"I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you're all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023," she added.

As Deadline noted, the show in which Chisholm would have participated was organized by Poland's public broadcaster TVP, who in recent years has been accused of fueling propaganda against the LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement reported by Polish media, TVP claimed Chisholm had backed out of the show "under the pressure of online comments."

"Melanie C is one of the many stars of this year's 'New Year's Eve Dreams with Dwójka,' who accepted the invitation and signed a contract with Telewizja Polska and will celebrate the new year with us, and today — under the pressure of online comments — she unexpectedly resigned from the performance," the statement cited by The Guardian read.

"The company was surprised to hear about the artist's change of plans. TVP reminds that New Year's Eve is a concert for everyone who wants to welcome the new year with good fun."

Chisholm in 2021 she was recognized by the British LGBT Awards, where she was honored with the Celebrity Ally award. She also addressed rumors that arose in the ’90s that she was gay, saying during an interview with the U.K.'s The Times that she appreciated the misconception because "it gave me this affinity with the gay community."

Chisholm also acknowledged that "a lot of it was judged on my appearance," adding that the speculation at the time felt like more of "an accusation of being gay" than similar speculations that take place in the tabloid world today.

"That really signifies how we've changed as a culture, doesn't it?" she said.