Meghan Trainor's Weight Loss Sparks Ozempic Speculation

Monday, 24 March 2025 01:12 PM EDT

Meghan Trainor has sparked speculation that she has been using Ozempic after showing her dramatic weight loss in photos shared to Instagram last week.

The singer, 31, became the face of body positivity in 2014 when her single "All About that Bass" hit the charts. The song had a strong message to its listeners, with Trainor singing "It's pretty clear I ain't no size 2. But I can shake it, shake it like I'm supposed to do," and "every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top."

In 2022, she revealed that she had lost 60 pounds but the new images of her slimmed-down figure have fans convinced she has been using Ozempic, which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes but has recently become popular among celebrities to lose weight.

"Body positive until they get their chubby fingers on ozempic," one commenter wrote.

"All about that bass"??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble," another wrote.

"At least admit you're on Ozempic. @meghantrainor It's quite obvious," a third added.

Trainor previously spoke about her weight loss, telling Entertainment Tonight Canada she was the "heaviest" when she gave birth to her first son, Riley, via C-section in 2021. He was the reason she said she decided to make lifestyle changes.

"I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son," she said, according to the New York Post.

"I worked [out] every day and challenged myself. I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, 'I'm fighting,' " she continued.

"I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean," Trainor added. "My brain is so happy when I exercise."

Trainor has also been open about having plastic surgery, saying that she had "too much Botox" and cannot smile anymore after being persuaded to get a "lip flip."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

