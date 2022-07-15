Meghan King Speaks Out as Marriage to Cuffe Owens Is Annulled

Meghan King is getting candid about her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, which was officially annulled.

During an appearance on Caroline Stanbury's podcast, "Divorced Not Dead," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum admitted she was glad that the relationship had ended.

"I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled," King said, according to People. "The end. I put it behind me."

King went on to claim that the marriage was Owens' idea and that she "didn't ever want to get married again, but it was important to him."

"We rushed into it. ... like I said earlier, I'm a lover and I want everybody to be happy," she said. "I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I'm sure he did as well."

King also admitted that the "bad relationships" making up her past have taken their toll on her. But she's still interested in dating.

"I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I've been in haven't knocked me down," she said. "And that's just who I am, I feel like I'm resilient. I want to give my whole heart, but I think I'm a little bit more guarded than I was in the past."

Earlier this year King opened up about her split from Owens, saying during an interview with People that it was "stupid of me to marry him."

"It doesn't feel like a marriage; it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end," she said at the time, adding that she had been discussing the matter with her therapist, who gave her permission to not view her relationship as a legitimate marriage.

"I'm talking to my therapist about it, and she's like, 'Meg, you're fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title 'marriage' on it, but it wasn't,' " she explained.

"I learned a lesson, and it's time to move on," King added. "I think about it as a memory, and I'm sad it didn't work out. I had hopes for it ... but it's fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory."

King and Owens exchanged vows in October at Owens' home in Pennsylvania. The event was attended by the president and first lady Jill Biden. King announced their marriage on Instagram. In December, King confirmed that they were calling it a day via her Instagram stories.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote, according to USA Today. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."