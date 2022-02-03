Meghan King Speaks About Split From Cuffe Biden Owens: Didn't Feel Like a Marriage

Meghan King is not holding back in speaking about her split from President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens, a little more than a month ago.

The pair tied the knot in September in an intimate ceremony attended by the president and first lady but two months later things came to an end. Appearing on the "Two T's In A Pod" podcast, King opened up about her marriage while revealing she was back in the dating scene.

"I'm going on dates and stuff," the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star said, according to People. "I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did. It doesn't feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end."

King went on to explain that she had been discussing the matter with her therapist, who gave her permission to not view her relationship as a legitimate marriage.

"I'm talking to my therapist about it, and she's like, 'Meg, you're fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title 'marriage' on it, but it wasn't,' " she explained.

"I learned a lesson, and it's time to move on," King added. "I think about it as a memory, and I'm sad it didn't work out. I had hopes for it ... but it's fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory."

King confirmed that she and Owens were calling it a day late in December via her Instagram stories.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote, according to USA Today. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

King went on to ask followers and members of the public for "grace and gentle kindness" as she and her three kids "navigate this labyrinth of grief."