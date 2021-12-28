Meghan King Confirms Split From Joe Biden's Nephew, Cuffe Owens

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King has confirmed that she and President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens, have parted ways after two months of marriage.

The reality TV personality announced the news on Instagram, saying that she wanted to comment on the "state of [her] marriage," according to USA Today.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

King went on to ask followers and members of the public for "grace and gentle kindness" as she and her three kids "navigate this labyrinth of grief."

King and Owens exchanged vows in October at Owens' home in Pennsylvania. The event was attended by the president and first lady Jill Biden. King announced their marriage on Instagram.

"We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she captioned a photo of the two embracing.

Two months prior, King revealed that she and Owens were in a relationship, also in an Instagram post.

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like “my main squeeze”… so just meet my man," she captioned a photo of herself hugging Owens.

It is unclear when the couple split but their last photo together on Instagram appears to be on Nov. 24. Owens was absent from all Christmas photos that King posted.