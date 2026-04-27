Megan Thee Stallion Splits From Klay Thompson Amid Cheating Claims

Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion has officially cut ties with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, ending a high-profile relationship that the rapper suggested deteriorated due to infidelity and emotional volatility.

The 31-year-old musician confirmed the split in a statement to People on Saturday, just hours after she took to social media to air grievances regarding Thompson's conduct during the NBA season.

"I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," Megan stated. "Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.

"I'm taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

The fallout became public earlier that day when Megan shared a series of pointed Instagram stories over a black background.

Though she did not explicitly name the 36-year-old athlete in those specific posts, she detailed a domestic situation involving his family and accused him of failing to remain "monogamous."

She wrote that the partner in question "got 'cold feet'" and claimed she had been "holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season."

The rapper concluded the posts by stating she needed "a REAL break after this one."

This split stands in contrast to Megan's recent public comments about the relationship.

During the 2026 Olympic Games in February, she shared that she was "manifesting my engagement" while celebrating the news of Team USA's Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe's engagement, according to E! News.

Just one month prior, she opened up about her unexpected connection with Thompson, telling People that she was "overly comfortable" and "comfy" in the relationship.

She noted at the time that she had not planned on entering a serious relationship. She said, "I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest."

The pair originally debuted as a couple on July 16 at the rapper's Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City following rumors that began the previous summer.

At that event, she had described Thompson as the "nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Neither Thompson nor the Dallas Mavericks have released a statement regarding the breakup or the specific allegations of "cheating" and "cold feet" mentioned in the rapper's social media posts.