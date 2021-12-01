Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert 'Out of Respect' for Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled her Houston concert "out of respect" for the lives lost at the Astroworld music festival.

The 26-year-old rapper announced the news Tuesday, explaining that she would no longer be performing at the 713 Music Hall in Houston. The concert was meant to celebrate the opening of the new venue as well as her college graduation.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3," she said in a statement obtained by People. "Houston is still healing, and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve."

Ten people died and multiple people were injured last month at Astroworld, which was held in Houston, after the crowd surged as headliner Travis Scott performed. Since then, almost 200 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, promoter Live Nation, and other parties involved in the festival.

"I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott tweeted shortly after the event. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

Scott also offered to refund attendees and reached out to help pay for the funeral costs for some of the victims. On Tuesday the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was the youngest to die at the event, rejected Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral.

"Your client’s offer is declined," the family's attorney, Bob Hilliard wrote in a letter to Scott’s camp, which was obtained by Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."