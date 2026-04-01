Megan Thee Stallion Taken to Hospital During 'Moulin Rouge!' Performance

Megan Thee Stallion was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after suddenly falling ill during a performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," cutting her Broadway appearance short just days into its run.

According to a statement provided to People, the situation unfolded during the show.

"During Tuesday night's production [of Moulin Rouge! The Musical], Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," her spokesperson said. "We will share additional updates as more information becomes available."

The performance, held at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, was interrupted mid-show.

Journalist Loren LoRosa, who said she was in the audience, described the moment in posts on X.

She wrote that Megan appeared in only "a few opening scenes" before the production paused.

LoRosa said staff then addressed the audience, writing, "they just stopped moulin rouge mid show apologized to the audience and said ..'stay inside and seated' I asked security if we're safe ... they told us 'for now, we'll update you if anything changes.'"

The show later resumed with an understudy stepping in for the rest of the performance.

Those close to the rapper also shared updates online.

Her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, posted from the hospital: "Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital."

The 31-year-old artist recently stepped into the Broadway spotlight. As reported by Variety, she began an eight-week run on March 24, playing nightclub impresario Harold Zidler — a role originated by Tony Award winner Danny Burstein.

Her run was set to continue through May 17, though it's unclear how the show will move forward without her.

At the time her casting was announced, Megan spoke openly about what the opportunity meant to her.

"Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' team is an absolute honor," she said. "I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I'm up for the challenge and can't wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

In a recent interview with USA Today, she connected the role to her childhood and her late mother's influence.

"I guess that manifested into me being who I am today, but going back to her putting me in plays when I was young, when I got the opportunity to be a part of Broadway, I was like, 'Wow. I feel like this is something that my mom would've really wanted me to do," she said. "So, loving 'Moulin Rouge!' and knowing that my mom loved theater, I feel like she saw this for me. I feel like she manifested this for me. So, I feel really excited to do it, and I'm (going to) put my all into it."

Meanwhile, the production is approaching its final stretch. After seven years on Broadway, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is scheduled to close on July 26.

By then, it will have played 2,265 regular performances and 24 previews, making it the 36th-longest-running show in Broadway history.

Producers have not given a reason for the closure, though the show has remained popular despite high costs, including music rights and elaborate staging.