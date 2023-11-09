Megan Fox Talks for First Time About Miscarriage

Megan Fox is opening up for the first time about suffering a miscarriage.

The actor first revealed the news in her new book of poems, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," released Tuesday by publisher Gallery Books.

In two poems Fox, 37, describes the pregnancy loss she endured with fiancée Colson Baker, known as Machine Gun Kelly.

As People noted, she writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, sharing, "maybe if you hadn't... maybe if i had..."

Elsewhere, she writes, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye."

In another line, Fox describes imagining that she is holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides."

"I will pay any price," writes Fox. "Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

Shortly after the book's release, Fox discussed the experience with ABC News' Kayna Whitworth.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? And why did this happen?'"

Fox's new book is filled with personal revelations about emotional, mental, and physical abuse. She also shares stories about her difficult relationships with other men.

"I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out because it was gonna make me sick," Fox said.

"This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir," she added. "But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships. I've only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, [some] who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

Fox stated that she aimed to write her new book of poems to show other women that they don't have to keep quiet about their past or their pain.

"It gives an elegant place for your pain to live — to put it into art makes it useful to other people. And so, you don't just suffer with it on your own," Fox said.