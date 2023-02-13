×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: megan fox | machine gun kelly | split

Megan Fox Deletes Instagram Amid Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group's 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 12:48 PM EST

Megan Fox has gone dark on social media amid speculation that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have split.

Fox sparked rumors that they had called things off over the weekend after posting a cryptic since-deleted video of an envelope burning in a fire pit, as well as a string of mirror selfies. The "Transformers" star captioned the post with the lyrics of "Pray You'll Catch Me," a song from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote, according to Complex.

Fox then scrubbed all photos and videos of herself and Kelly, including a post in which the couple celebrated their engagement.

Fueling rumors further, she then proceeded to unfollow Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram before following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for several years. On Sunday she deleted her account on Instagram.

This comes shortly after Fox praised Kelly the day after the Grammys, where he had been nominated for Best Rock Album award for his sixth studio album "Mainstream Sellout."

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you," she wrote to Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, according to Today.

Machine Gun Kelly's album ultimately lost to Ozzy Osbourne's "Patient Number 9."

"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," Fox wrote. "Although those will come…

"And this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is," she wrote to end her post. "I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first linked in May 2020, after meeting on the set of the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." It was around that time that Fox had split from her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly proposed in January 2022.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Megan Fox has gone dark on social media amid speculation that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have split.
megan fox, machine gun kelly, split
365
2023-48-13
Monday, 13 February 2023 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved