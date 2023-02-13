Megan Fox Deletes Instagram Amid Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox has gone dark on social media amid speculation that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have split.

Fox sparked rumors that they had called things off over the weekend after posting a cryptic since-deleted video of an envelope burning in a fire pit, as well as a string of mirror selfies. The "Transformers" star captioned the post with the lyrics of "Pray You'll Catch Me," a song from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote, according to Complex.

Fox then scrubbed all photos and videos of herself and Kelly, including a post in which the couple celebrated their engagement.

Fueling rumors further, she then proceeded to unfollow Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram before following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for several years. On Sunday she deleted her account on Instagram.

This comes shortly after Fox praised Kelly the day after the Grammys, where he had been nominated for Best Rock Album award for his sixth studio album "Mainstream Sellout."

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you," she wrote to Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, according to Today.

Machine Gun Kelly's album ultimately lost to Ozzy Osbourne's "Patient Number 9."

"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," Fox wrote. "Although those will come…

"And this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is," she wrote to end her post. "I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first linked in May 2020, after meeting on the set of the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." It was around that time that Fox had split from her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly proposed in January 2022.