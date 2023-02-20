×
Tags: megan fox | machine gun kelly | cheating

Megan Fox Denies Cheating Allegations: 'Why Are People So Dumb'

megan fox and machine gun kelly
Megan Fox, left, and Machine Gun Kelly (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 February 2023 12:26 PM EST

Megan Fox responded to claims that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly split because he cheated on her.

Taking to Instagram, the "Transformers" actor released a statement dismissing the infidelity allegations. 

"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote. "That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now."

Rumors that the couple had split erupted last week when Fox posted a cryptic, since-deleted video of an envelope burning in a fire pit, as well as a string of mirror selfies. She captioned the post with the lyrics of "Pray You'll Catch Me," a song from Beyonce's 2016 album "Lemonade."

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote, according to Complex.

Fox then scrubbed all photos and videos of herself and Kelly, including a post in which the couple celebrated their engagement. Fueling rumors further, she proceeded to unfollow Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram before following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for several years. She then deleted her account on Instagram.

Various theories of cheating scandals emerged, with some suggesting that Machine Gun Kelly had an affair with his touring guitarist Sophie Lloyd. 

"He probably got with Sophie," one Instagram user commented on Fox's since-deleted post, according to Internation Business Times. 

"Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox replied. 

Lloyd's management team dismissed the rumors in a statement. 

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," the statement read. 

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Fox also praised the guitarist on Instagram.

"Why are people so ... so dumb," Fox wrote, according to Complex. "Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. middle finger up."







Monday, 20 February 2023 12:26 PM
