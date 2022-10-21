Megan Fox Hits Back at Mom-Shamers on Social Media: 'Wait, I Have Kids?'

Megan Fox has clapped back at fans who have been mom-shaming her on social media.

The "Transformers" star, who shares kids Noah, 10; Bodhi, 8; and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, posted a series of selfies on Instagram, prompting one follower to question the whereabouts of her children.

"Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!?" she sarcastically replied, according to a screenshot shared by several fan accounts. "Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Fox and Green finalized their divorce in February, nearly two years after Fox first filed for separation. As part of their divorce settlement, the former couple has agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

Fox, who is open about certain aspects of her life including her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, has chosen to remain private about her children. This became a sore point for Fox in 2020, shortly after she first filed for separation from Green.

At the time, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor posted a photo of himself and Journey dressed in their Halloween costumes on Instagram. Within hours, Fox called him out.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox commented on Green's post at the time, according to People. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram."

Fox refrains from mentioning her children on social media while Green regularly posts photos of his children on Instagram. By doing so, he was making it appear as if she was deliberately absent from their children's lives, Fox stated.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she continued in her comment on Green's post. "Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human!

"Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

In response, Green removed the image and reposted it with their son cropped out.