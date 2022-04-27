Megan Fox on Motherhood: 'I Do Have a Child That Suffers'

Megan Fox is doing everything she can to shield her children from being bullied but even her best efforts can only protect them to an extent.

As the actress pointed out in a wide-ranging interview with Glamour, there were challenges that came with being a mother.

"I do have a child that suffers," she admitted. "So, I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this."

Fox revealed that she was controlling what was within her power by limiting her children's time on social media, sending them to a more open-minded school, and supporting them in the ways they chose to present themselves to the world.

However, even something so seemingly simple such as clothing was something Fox had to give serious consideration to, especially when her 9-year-old son Noah began showing an interest in wearing dresses. Rather than deter him, though, she decided to educate the both of them.

Noah was 2 at the time, and Fox went out and "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is."

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she continued. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

Fox explained from the time her children — Noah, Journey River, 5, and Bodhi Ransom, 8 — were young, she has "incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different."

"I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them. That's also why I don't really put my children on Instagram or social media," she explained.

"I'm so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour," she added. "I want people to see that, but I also don't want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they're going to say."