Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Divorce Finalized

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce settlement is now finalized almost a year and a half after their initial split.

The pair formally filed their divorce judgment Oct. 15, according to multiple reports. They first officially filed to separate from each other in November 2020 citing irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, Entertainment Tonight noted.

It has been reported no prenup was in place, which means all assets acquired during the course of their nearly 10 years of marriage will be split 50/50.

Shortly after they called it quits, it emerged Fox was dating rapper and punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. The pair met in March while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico. In May, Green announced his split from Fox, and in November she officially filed for divorce. Green opened up about their split shortly after they decided to go separate ways on his podcast, ". . . With Brian Austin Green."

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he shared at the time. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not shied away from speaking about their relationship. During a recent interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Machine Gun Kelly said it was love at first sight when he saw Fox.

"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," he said, according to Insider. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

In an interview with Nylon, Fox described their relationship as a "once in a lifetime thing" and a connection of "mythic proportions."

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she said. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

Green meanwhile, has been linked with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, who he recently competed with on the show.

"It's storybook because I never expected to meet and be with somebody that covers everything the way Sharna does," Green told ET. "She's an amazing person. She's incredibly loving. She's incredibly patient. She's beautiful. She's great with my kids. She's just the whole package, and she's somebody that I can talk to and trust. I trust her input on things, which is hard to find."