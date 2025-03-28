Megan Fox Welcomes 4th Baby, 1st With Ex Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox gave birth to her fourth baby, her first with ex Machine Gun Kelly.

The rapper-turned-rocker announced the news on Instagram with a video of himself holding their newborn daughter's hand.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," he captioned the video.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, got engaged in January 2022 but the on-again-off-again couple went their separate ways at the end of November, not long after announcing Fox's pregnancy.

The "Jennifer's Body" star, 38, is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Green, who starred in the 1990s series "Beverly Hills, 90210," recently slammed Baker for sending a scathing Instagram message telling him to stop asking when his and Fox's baby was due.

In a screenshot, Baker said to Green: "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."

Concluding his message, Baker added, "You chose the wrong one to [expletive] with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials."

Underneath the screenshot, Green shared several laughter emojis.

"I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad," he wrote.

"Leo, careful," Green continued, referencing Leonardo DiCaprio, who started acting when he was five. "He may be coming for you next."

Earlier this year, Green called out Baker, telling the singer-songwriter on his Instagram stories to "just be honest for once in your life."

"Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people," he added.

In a statement to People magazine, Green said his post was prompted by Baker drawing attention to an article discussing Green's past relationship with Fox.

"That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it," Green said. "So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back."