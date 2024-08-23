WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: megalopolis | trailer | critic | quote

Lionsgate Pulls 'Megalopolis' Trailer Due to Fake Critic Quote

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 11:40 AM EDT

Lionsgate has recalled its latest trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's film "Megalopolis" due to the inclusion of fake quotes from prominent film critics.

The company made the announcement while issuing an apology in a statement to Variety.

"Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for 'Megalopolis,' " a Lionsgate spokesperson said. "We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry."

The trailer, released Wednesday, was created to frame the upcoming film as another timeless film by Coppola similar to his earlier classics "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now."

The trailer incorrectly cited Variety's Owen Gleiberman as calling the 1992 film "Bram Stoker's Dracula" "a beautiful mess." It further quoted him as highlighting its "absurdity" when in fact, he had written that as part of a review when he worked for Entertainment Weekly at the time of its release.

"Even if you're one of those people who don't like critics, we hardly deserve to have words put in our mouths. Then again, the trivial scandal of all this is that the whole 'Megalopolis' trailer is built on a false narrative," Gleiberman said of the trailer's falsified quotes. "Critics loved 'The Godfather.' And though 'Apocalypse Now' was divisive, it received a lot of crucial critical support. As far as me calling 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' 'a beautiful mess,' I only wish I'd said that! Regarding that film, it now sounds kind."

As Variety noted, it is unclear where most of the quotes featured in the trailer came from but Roger Ebert's comment, "a triumph of style over substance," was pulled from his 1989 review of "Batman," and not about "Dracula," as indicated in the trailer.

The trailer mishap is just the latest controversy to hit the $120 million film, which Coppola fully funded himself. Last month, Variety reported on footage showing Coppola attempting to kiss young female extras on set, along with accounts from crew members describing his unprofessional conduct during filming.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Lionsgate has recalled its latest trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's film "Megalopolis" due to the inclusion of fake quotes from prominent film critics.
megalopolis, trailer, critic, quote
340
2024-40-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved