Meat Loaf's Widow Opens Up About 'Gut-Wrenching' Grief

Meat Loaf's widow, Deborah Aday, is sharing her most cherished memories of her late husband while opening up about the "gut-wrenching" grief she has been experiencing since his death.

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Aday, died on Thursday, Jan. 20, at age 74. Deborah was there when he took his last breath — a moment that left her engulfed in sadness.

"The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching," she said in a statement to People. "I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath, and my sadness is beyond words. I've always called him by his given name because I didn't see him as 'Meat.' I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world," she said.

The couple wed in 2007 and were married for nearly 15 years when Meat Loaf died. Looking back at their marriage, Deborah said that, to her, it was always about her husband.

"From the day we met, he was my world, and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other," she said.

"Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other," she continued. "Michael was a hugger — such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I'm grateful that he brought out those traits in me."

Deborah also explained that she waited until later in life to get married because she was "waiting for the right man."

"I realize how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person. He didn't hesitate to let me know how much I was appreciated, and often sweetly told me, 'You're a good wife.' I will miss hearing that," she said.

"Our life together was an adventure," she added. "He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover; and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael."

Meat Loaf’s daughter, Pearl, whom he adopted when married to Leslie Edmonds, meanwhile posted a tribute on Instagram in which she vowed to have father's back "forever." Meat Loaf and Edmonds were together from 1979 until 2001.

"I love you always; no matter what," she wrote alongside a photo of her hugging her late dad on stage. "I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever."