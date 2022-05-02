Couple Find Decades-Old McDonald's Fries in Home's Wall

An Illinois couple were stunned and somewhat relieved when the bundle they discovered wrapped in a towel and sealed off in their bathroom's wall turned out to be a McDonald's order from several decades ago.

Rob and Grace Jones were renovating their home last month when they came across the concealed bundle and thought they had stumbled upon a body.

"It was actually kind of hard to remove. I had to pull out some chisels and pliers really yank on it because it was stuck in like old plaster," Rob Jones told Today. "So as I was doing that, I (could) kind of see through one of the corners some sort of cloth or something in there."

Speaking with NBC News, Grace Jones said they assumed the worst.

"We were both like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're going to be unveiling a cold case here,'" she said. "I was shielding my kids in case there was any dried blood."

The discovery, which was made by Rob Jones while removing a built-in toilet paper holder, turned out to be french fries and two burger wrappers from McDonald's believed to be from the late 1950s or early 1960s.

"We saw the fries and were like, 'This is unreal.' How one earth are these fries still in this bag and how are they preserved so well?! It was wild," Grace Jones told CNN.

"We just kind of assume whoever was building the house probably went there for lunch, and it fell in there or they did it on purpose," Rob Jones told Today.

The burger packaging features an image of Speedee, the McDonald's mascot that predates the now-iconic clown Ronald McDonald, and the company’s iconic Golden Arches, which were designed in 1962. The couple are holding on to their treasure but told CNN that they are open to selling it.

"We'd be happy to sell it or if not, we'd probably keep it as a cool piece of history," Grace Jones said.