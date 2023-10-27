Mayim Bialik: 'The Free World Is in Jeopardy'

Actor and TV host Mayim Bialik has teamed up with Israeli actor and writer Noa Tishby in speaking out about propaganda surrounding how the media is covering the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

Taking to social media, the pair staged their own game of "Jeopardy" while presenting information about the Hamas attack on Israel.

"The free world is in jeopardy, but this time it's not a game," Bialik said in a video posted to social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "Here are the facts. Let's face reality."

Speaking to Tishby, Bialik said: "This globally recognized terror organization has referred to Israel as 'Little Satan' and America as 'Big Satan.' "

Answering as if a contestant on "Jeopardy," Tishby responded by saying, "What is Hamas? The terrorist organization that is coming for Israel first and America and the rest of the Western world second."

Bialik then went on to present a second round for Tishby to answer.

"This organization is responsible for bombing Baptist Al-Ahli hospital, which was erroneously reported as caused by Israel," she said.

"What is Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization?" Tishby replied. "You see they don't only kill Israeli children, they kill their own, too," she added.

"And between 30 and 40?" Bialik asked.

"What is the number of children under the age of 18 that were kidnapped out of their beds and are currently held captive in Gaza by Hamas?" Tishby said.

Concluding the video, Bialik urged followers not to be "fooled by propaganda."

Earlier this month, the "Jeopardy" host stirred controversy when she shared on social media the final messages of a victim of the Hamas attacks on Israeli settlements.

In an emotional video posted on her social media, Bialik read out "text messages sent from the last moments of people's lives in Israel," according to Newsweek.

The video was captioned: "Some of us have decided to read text messages sent from the last moments of people's lives in Israel. Yes, this is disturbing and heartbreaking, but it's something I have decided to do in hopes it can continue to convey the depth of pain and suffering the Jewish people and the Israeli population are experiencing as we defend our right to exist. #TheLastMessage #HamasisISIS."

The text message she read in the video said, "'It's the end. They got to me. Honey, sorry about everything. Take care of the kids, send a kiss to mom,'" Newsweek noted.

The video concludes with text that asks the question, "What would you do?" followed by "Hamas is ISIS" and "Share for the world to see."