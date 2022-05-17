×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: may musk | model | sports illustrated

Musk's Mother Becomes Oldest Model to Appear on SI Swimsuit Cover

Musk's Mother Becomes Oldest Model to Appear on SI Swimsuit Cover
Maye Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:48 PM

Model Maye Musk, the 74-year-old mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has become the oldest model to ever grace the cover of a Sports Illustrated annual swimsuit issue.

Maye, who was photographed in Belize alongside Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Kate Bock, Natalie Mariduena and Leyna Bloom, revealed the news Monday on Twitter.

"I am so excited to be on the cover of @si_swimsuit at the age of 74," she tweeted. "It’s about time!"

In an interview with the New York Post, she admitted that she had been modeling for 50 years and was not considered a "swimsuit model."

"But now Sports Illustrated has let me know that they have a wide diversity of swimsuit models. I think it’s wonderful," she said.

Maye explained that she kept news of the photoshoot a secret from her three kids, including Elon, who she joked would have tweeted about it.  

"I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone. Nobody knew. I haven’t told my kids — I can’t tell anyone until Monday . . . [Elon] doesn't even know I went to Belize," she revealed. 

During the interview, Maye said she "strictly" preferred one-piece swimsuits and it took convincing for her to put on a bikini. Having been sent 100 swimsuits to try on, she settled for a high-waisted floral two-piece swimsuit. 

"Fortunately, there was no mirror, so I couldn't see what I looked like, but when I came out of the dressing room, they all went, 'Whoa,'" she said. "It's a high waist, so it tucked me in nicely. I look quite curvy. I just walked around like I'm a teenager."

She added that she hoped that she could help shift the conversations surrounding aging and so-called bikini bodies by appearing on the cover of a Sports Illustrated swim edition.

"I think women of all ages … they're scared of aging, and they're scared they won't look good in a swimsuit," Maye said. "So now you know that I’m setting an example so women can walk freely in swimsuits and not worry about it."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Model Maye Musk, the 74-year-old mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has become the oldest model to ever grace the cover of a Sports Illustrated annual swimsuit issue.
may musk, model, sports illustrated
340
2022-48-17
Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved