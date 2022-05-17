Musk's Mother Becomes Oldest Model to Appear on SI Swimsuit Cover

Model Maye Musk, the 74-year-old mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has become the oldest model to ever grace the cover of a Sports Illustrated annual swimsuit issue.

Maye, who was photographed in Belize alongside Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Kate Bock, Natalie Mariduena and Leyna Bloom, revealed the news Monday on Twitter.

"I am so excited to be on the cover of @si_swimsuit at the age of 74," she tweeted. "It’s about time!"

In an interview with the New York Post, she admitted that she had been modeling for 50 years and was not considered a "swimsuit model."

"But now Sports Illustrated has let me know that they have a wide diversity of swimsuit models. I think it’s wonderful," she said.

Maye explained that she kept news of the photoshoot a secret from her three kids, including Elon, who she joked would have tweeted about it.

"I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone. Nobody knew. I haven’t told my kids — I can’t tell anyone until Monday . . . [Elon] doesn't even know I went to Belize," she revealed.

During the interview, Maye said she "strictly" preferred one-piece swimsuits and it took convincing for her to put on a bikini. Having been sent 100 swimsuits to try on, she settled for a high-waisted floral two-piece swimsuit.

"Fortunately, there was no mirror, so I couldn't see what I looked like, but when I came out of the dressing room, they all went, 'Whoa,'" she said. "It's a high waist, so it tucked me in nicely. I look quite curvy. I just walked around like I'm a teenager."

She added that she hoped that she could help shift the conversations surrounding aging and so-called bikini bodies by appearing on the cover of a Sports Illustrated swim edition.

"I think women of all ages … they're scared of aging, and they're scared they won't look good in a swimsuit," Maye said. "So now you know that I’m setting an example so women can walk freely in swimsuits and not worry about it."