'Max Payne' Voice Actor James McCaffrey Dies Aged 65

Actor James McCaffrey, known for lending his voice to the character Max Payne in the popular video game series and most recently for voicing Alex Casey in "Alan Wake 2," has died at age 65.

Variety confirmed that McCaffrey died Sunday following a battle with cancer. It has been revealed he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Before entering the realm of video game voice acting, McCaffrey enjoyed a career as a film and television actor that spanned over 30 years.

He rose to prominence in the late '80s and early '90s, notably in a recurring role as Captain Arthur O’Byrne in Fox's police drama "New York Undercover" during its third season. He later appeared in the NBC action series "Viper," starring in its initial one-season run in 1994 and reprising his role for Season 4 following its revival.

Also among McCaffrey's notable roles was his portrayal of firefighter James Xavier "Jimmy" Keefe, a close friend and cousin of Denis Leary's lead character, Tommy Gavin, on FX's "Rescue Me" in 2004. McCaffrey featured prominently in the first three seasons, and appeared recurrently throughout the final four seasons.

His credits also include various other shows, such as "Sex and the City," "Suits," "Blue Bloods," "As the World Turns," "Beautiful People," "She’s Gotta Have It," and "Jessica Jones," as well as movies including "The Orphan Killer," "Camp Hope," and "Excuse Me for Living."

McCaffrey became known to video game enthusiasts as the voice of Max Payne, the rugged antihero in the popular third-person shooter series.

He lent his voice to the character's game trilogy: the initial 2001 release "Max Payne," its sequel "Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne" (2003), and the final chapter "Max Payne 3" (2012), in which McCaffrey also performed the motion capture.

Additionally, McCaffrey voiced FBI agent Alex Casey in the original "Alan Wake" game in 2010 and reprised the role in the recently acclaimed "Alan Wake 2," which garnered recognition for best narrative, art direction, and game direction at the latest Game Awards. McCaffrey also contributed to "Control" (2019) and "Alone in the Dark" (2008).

McCaffrey is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan McCaffrey.