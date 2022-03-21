'Maury' to End After 30 Seasons on TV

"Maury" is ending after three decades on the air.

Production for the long-running daytime talk show series, which is hosted by Maury Povich, will end production after 31 years this season, People has confirmed.

Viewers can expect to see original episodes air through September. Thereafter, the show will live on in syndication.

The series first aired as "The Maury Povich Show" in 1991 but several years later the title was shortened. "Maury" was most recently renewed through the 2021-2022 television season.

"Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course," Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement to Deadline. "Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career."

Povich, meanwhile, revealed to the outlet that he had initially planned to retire several years ago.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," he said. "Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!'"

The ending of "Maury" comes at the same time that various other shows also face cancellation. Among them is Nick Cannon's talk show as well as "The Good Dish," which both aired for just one season, as well as "Judge Jerry," which concludes in September after three seasons.

"The Wendy Williams Show" also comes to an end after 12 seasons. Sherri Shepherd will headline a new syndicated strip in the fall that will take over the time periods held by Williams’ show, according to The Hollywood Reporter reported.