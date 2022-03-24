Maury Povich Talks Retirement After 31 Years on 'Maury': 'Maybe I'll Feel Lost'

Maury Povich announced earlier this week that he was retiring, but the "Maury" host has admitted he is still coming to terms with the idea that his show has come to a close after 31 years.

Povich spoke openly to "Good Morning America" about his feelings regarding the ending of the "Maury" show, which wrapped up filming this week.

"Everybody says, 'How does it feel?'" Povich said. "It just feels that the season is ending. Come August or September, there's no red [camera] light, no audience, and there's no staff and crew ... I don't know how I'm going to feel. I think I'm going to feel maybe empty. Maybe I'll feel lost."

Povich added that the show had "such a good run," and he thought that "now was the time to end it."

The 83-year-old, whose father Shirley was a well-known sportswriter, kicked off his career as a TV journalist anchoring local news shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia, according to Fox News. In 1991 he began "The Maury Povich Show" for Paramount. The name was shortened when the show switched to NBC Universal in 1998.

In a statement announcing the show's end, Povich revealed that he had been considering retirement for some time.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," he said. "Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the 'Maury' show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!'"

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBC Universal Syndication Studios said in a statement that she and Povich had decided two years ago that this would be the farewell season for the show. And while Wilson said Povich's retirement is bittersweet, "We are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course."