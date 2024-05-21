Authorities Investigate Matthew Perry's Death, Source of Ketamine

Seven months have passed since Matthew Perry's death but investigations into the source of the ketamine found in his system continue.

Perry, 54, was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles residence last October. Toxicology reports conducted after his death revealed a ketamine dosage in his system similar to what medical practitioners typically administer to surgical patients, the Independent reported.

A medical examiner ruled his death an accident and while most considered the case to be closed, it has since emerged that an investigation into who provided the drug that played a part in Perry's death is still underway. TMZ revealed the probe, citing police sources.

Two key questions central to the investigation for Los Angeles police and the Drug Enforcement Agency remain — who provided the drug, and under what circumstances.

Sources say investigators have spoken to people in Hollywood with known past substance abuse issues who might have information about Perry's ketamine source. Law enforcement officials have confirmed no arrests have been made yet.

First responders arrived at Perry's Pacific Palisades home Oct. 28, 2023, to find the "Friends" star unresponsive in his hot tub. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was initially thought Perry had drowned but it was later determined that his death was caused by the "acute effects of ketamine," the Independent noted.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety for over a week before his death. However, the ketamine detected in his system was found to have come from a source unrelated to his treatment.

Last week, Perry's costar Courteney Cox opened up about his death, saying he still "visits" and "talks" to her.

"I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," she said during an appearance on CBS's "Sunday Morning," as the Independent reported. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

Cox went on to admit she still speaks with Perry, as well as her deceased family members.

"I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us," she said. "I do sense — I sense Matthew's around for sure."