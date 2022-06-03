Matthew Morrison Breaks Silence After Getting Axed From 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Matthew Morrison responded to allegations that he was fired from "So You Think You Can Dance" for "inappropriate" flirting.

Last week news broke that the Tony Award-nominated Broadway star had exited the show. Days later, a source alleged to People that his departure was because he sent a female contestant "flirty" messages that made her feel "uncomfortable." Morrison dismissed the allegations in an Instagram video Thursday.

"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he began in the video. "So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."

Morrison said his message allegedly read: "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things."

"The end," he continued. "I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show."

Morrison spoke of how "devastating" it was that "we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait.

"I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better."

Morris's wife, Renee Puente, also spoke out against the allegations. Sharing her husband's video on her Instagram Story, she wrote in a second slide: "It's been a wild ride… My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated."

Morrison's departure from "So You Think You Can Dance" comes several days after the dance competition series aired its season 17 premiere. Last week the former judge said in a statement to People that he was leaving the show after failing to follow "competition production protocols."

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison said.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved, and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."