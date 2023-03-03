McConaughey's Wife Describes Harrowing Lufthansa Flight

Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, said she was on a Lufthansa flight that was forced to land in Virginia after severe turbulence sent the plane into a brief free fall, injuring seven.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 40-year-old model posted a video showing the chaos on board the plane, which was flying from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, according to the Daily Mail. Food and other items are seen strewn about.

"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," Alves McConaughey wrote. "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."

One passenger reported that lightning struck the plane during the flight.

"People who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly cause it came as surprise without seat belt sign on and lighting hit the plane badly," the passenger's spouse wrote in a tweet.

The flight made international headlines.

"The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one," Alves McConaughey wrote. "Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

Alves McConaughey thanked the staff of the Marriot Bonvoy near the airport for being accommodating to the passengers of the diverted flight.

"I must say everyone @marriotbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!' she said. "And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing … slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue … Karin Lacy was a savior with me until 1am working on new flights!!!' she wrote.

On Thursday, Alves McConaughey shared a new video from her rescheduled flight and gave followers a quick update.

"Just my luck. After last night, I just got on the rescheduled flight, and the pilot's saying we have a 45-minute turbulence getting out of Washington [DC]. Just my luck. Wish me luck," she said in a video on her Instagram Story.