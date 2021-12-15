Matthew McConaughey on Running for Office: 'I'm Never Going to Say Never'

Matthew McConaughey may have decided not to throw his hat into the ring for governor of his home state of Texas, but that does not mean he has ruled out the possibility of a political career completely.

The actor appeared Wednesday on the "Today" show where he spoke about his decision not to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott for the seat and whether he would consider entering the political sphere in the future.

"I’m not going to say no forever — absolutely not," he said. "But this last year and a half, just considering that sacred position of running for governor of the state of Texas, [it was a] very conscientious and earnest year and a process I’m so happy I went through it."

McConaughey explained that he made the decision after becoming "very aware" of what mattered to him and what he thought was best for him as well as the "most amount of people at the same time."

"So I’m never going to say never. Politics is a sacred spot that I have great honor for," he said.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star recently announced in a video on Twitter that he had decided after two years to not run for governor of Texas. It was a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," he said, but it is also a path that he had decided "not to take at this moment."

Speaking during his appearance on "Today," McConaughey further elaborated on his decision.

"It’s time for a new chapter. Time to figure out a way in an embassy, in a category, a way I’m going to go forward living where I can be more myself," he said. "Right now, the most important thing on my plate is fatherhood. You have children and you start thinking about their future more than I did before. My family is No. 1 for me right now."

McConaughey further explained that he planned to continue to play to his strengths, which at this point in his life, is in the arts.

"I want to keep telling stories," he said. "That’s a part of the reason why my category of leadership going forward I think needs to stay in the storytelling realm."