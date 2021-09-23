Matthew McConaughey on Potential Texas Gubernatorial Run: 'I'm Still Measuring It'

There has been widespread speculation about whether Matthew McConaughey will consider a Texas gubernatorial run and although he has been somewhat reserved about the idea, he has not ruled it out.

A recent poll that hypothetically had McConaughey running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and former congressman Beto O'Rourke for governor of the state saw the "Dallas Buyers Club" star in the lead. Commenting on this, McConaughey, who has been silent on the topic since teasing a political career on several occasions, opened up about the idea during a new episode of the "Set it Straight: Myths and Legends" podcast.

"I’m measuring it," he said, according to Fox News. "Look, it’s going to be in some capacity… I just, I’m more a folksy and philosopher-poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician. So I go, well that’s a reason not to, but then I go, no, that’s exactly why you should. Because politics needs redefinition, but I’m measuring 'what is my category? What’s my embassy?'"

The support is there. In addition to the findings of the latest poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, a recent Quinnipiac poll indicated that 41% of Texans would vote for McConaughey to replace Abbott. However, if it came down to it, the actor said he would not make a full political pivot.

"I have to remain an artist. I’ve earned my right to enjoy that Saturday night part of life, that music part of life," he said. "It has to have music to it. I’m very good at being diligent, Monday morning, practical, structure, I’m all of that. But I’ve got to continue to be an artist."

McConaughey added, "Now if that’s the category to be able to do that in, which would be different than, I think, some people have done it up to now, maybe it's for me. But maybe it’s also in an all-new category that I just create and we’ll see."

In March, during an appearance on "The Balanced Voice" podcast, McConaughey spoke about running for Texas governor, saying that it was a "true consideration" and that he was looking into what his leadership role was.

"Because I do think I have some things to teach and share," he said, via Page Six. "What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?"

In November, the actor also said on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" that a run would depend on the people more than himself.

"I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now," he added. "And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

