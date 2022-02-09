Matthew McConaughey on Politics: 'Holding On' to 'Blue or Red Flag Pole' Isn't the Way 'Forward'

Matthew McConaughey may not be running for Governor of Texas but he is still weighing in on the political climate of America.

Speaking with Fox News, the actor shared his views while discussing what inspired his political ambitions.

"Giving a wondering about, 'Hey, what are we doing? What's going on with us as, as a people, as a state, how we're getting along, where have we gone awry?' " McConaughey said.

"What's the role of politics in the world? Is it still serving democracy, which I think it should in America," he continued. "Studying into two parties, seeing a loss of values, actually, because seeing people on both sides of the aisle, either side of the aisle, rather, holding on so tightly to their blue or red flag pole that their whole identities almost sometimes seems to be based on the invalidation of the other, instead of the validation of their own vision."

That being said, the "Dallas Buyers Club" star explained that he does not believe this way of thinking is the way "forward" for American politics.

"Now I know, and I think we all know that, in the long run, that's not the way forward," he said.

There has been long-standing speculation that McConaughey was going to throw his hat into the ring of politics. Early in November last year the "Greenlights" author admitted it was something he had been giving serious thought to but did not want to rush into a decision.

"Is this something I’ve been thinking about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but I’m just holding on to my answer? No," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It’s a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me. Not the question of, 'Hey, do you think I could win?' No. Let’s talk about what Texas politics is. Talk about a policy statement."

McConaughey went on to describe himself as a storyteller and a CEO but questioned whether he could qualify as a "CEO of a state."

"Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There's great sacrifice that comes with a decision," he said. "That’s what I've been doing, and there's no tease to it. There's me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly."

It was not long after that McConaughey revealed in a tweet that he had ultimately decided not to run for Texas governor.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," he said. "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."