Matthew McConaughey Claims He's Been Using Ointment to Stimulate Hair Growth

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about hair loss, revealing that he has been using an all-natural topical ointment daily for the past 20 years to combat the signs of balding.

The actor made the revelation to LADBible during an interview in which he recalled noticing a "baseball-sized bald spot" on the top of his head in the late 1990s.

"I got a picture, turn-of-the-millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica. I was looking down laughing, and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head," he said.

McConaughey shared that his hair loss was visible in several older films he starred in, including "The Wedding Planner," which also featured Jennifer Lopez.

"You can go back and look at things like 'The Wedding Planner' and those things; I mean, you'll see, I was losing," he said.

In his memoir "Greenlights," McConaughey admits that the hair loss got so bad that he decided to shave his head.

"I had a silver dollar back here," he told LADBible. "So I shaved it off because I'd read, you know, hey, get a fresh start, shave it off."

The actor then joked: "I even heard the stuff like, 'Do it on a full moon.'"

It was around that time that the "Dallas Buyers Club" star said he began applying a topical ointment called Regenix to his scalp once a day for 10 minutes.

"I was fully committed to it — no Propecia [a prescription drug used to treat hair loss in men], no nothing, it was just manual labor," McConaughey said. And although he admits to not being familiar with the science that led to the renewed hair growth, he insisted he has more hair than he did in 1999.

McConaughey first revealed while appearing on "Live! with Kelly" in 2017 that he had been using Regenix.

"I started rubbing my head with this stuff called Regenix, and damn if it didn’t come back," he said at the time.

During the LADBible interview, McConaughey also addressed rumors that he had been using hair transplants. He revealed that a Beverly Hills doctor informed him that another doctor had claimed at a hair transplant conference that he had given McConaughey hair plugs.

"[The Beverly Hills doctor] goes, 'Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?' " he recalled. "I said, 'Yeah man,' and he goes, 'You don't have transplants!' I said, 'That's what I said, of course I don't.'"