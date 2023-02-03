Matthew McConaughey Took Career Advice From Fortune Teller

Matthew McConaughey's career received a boost in 2003 when he starred alongside Kate Hudson in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," but he almost didn't accept the role.

It was a chance meeting with a fortune teller that changed his mind, the Oscar-winning actor said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard," McConaughey said. "Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?'"

McConaughey said the man immediately mentioned the film, saying to him, "There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money."

McConaughey said he initially thought that the "studio hired" the man to help sway his decision.

"I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration," McConaughey said. "I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

Hudson had already been cast in the film and was working with the film's producing team to find the right man.

"We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy," Hudson said. "The guy for me was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along."

McConaughey said he will always be grateful for the mysterious fortune teller.

"It's really fun as the audience member to be in on the joke with one character while the other one is not. 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' has so much fun audience engagement and participation in this way," he said.