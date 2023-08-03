Mattel Hiring 'Chief Uno Player' to Test New Game for $17,000

Mattel is hiring, and there is some serious cash involved.

The company is looking for a "chief Uno player" who's set to be paid $277 an hour to promote a new game.

The New York City-based job requires four hours a day, four days a week across a four-week period, which would result in a total payout of $17,776, Insider noted.

Ultimately, Mattel said it is looking for a live stream influencer to promote Uno Quatro, a new variation of the classic card game. The person who fills the role will play the game with other influencers and teach viewers how to play. The goal is to increase awareness of Uno Quatro and generate excitement for the game.

"We’re bringing the unpredictable, friendship-building (or destroying) fun of UNO games to life in a whole new way with our UNO Quatro family game — a classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist—and we need your help to get the word out," the job listing reads. "We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game. Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?

Mattel noted that the right candidate would have to "be friendly and willing to ask strangers to play the game," while teaching them in "an engaging way."

Further, the candidate must be able to sit for long periods, lift and carry 50 lbs., and set up playing tables and tents on location.

The role is based in New York City and requires the candidate to be able to work in person between Sept. 13 to Oct. 7, although the dates are subject to change. The Uno games will take place at Pier 17 in the Seaport neighborhood of New York, which as Insider noted, is about 100 meters away from a pink-themed café set up to promote Mattel's recent blockbuster film, "Barbie."

The application process for the Uno live stream influencer role is entirely through TikTok. Candidates must create a video of themselves answering four simple questions. They must also follow Uno's TikTok account and tag them in their application video.