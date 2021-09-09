Matt Damon Reveals 12-Year-Old Daughter Had COVID

Matt Damon revealed that his 12-year-old daughter Gia had COVID in a new interview in which he opened up about the pandemic and how "eye-opening" lockdown was.

Speaking with GQ, the actor explained that he and wife Luciana Barroso, as well as their children, had to quarantine and undergo regular PCR tests earlier in the summer after Gia tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, Gia only had a low fever and Damon was grateful it had not been worse.

"I mean, we've been about as lucky as you can be throughout this pandemic," Damon said, adding that he, Barroso, and their two other children Isabella, 15, and Stella, 10, had tested negative for COVID. It is unclear whether their fourth child, 22-year-old Alexia, was with them at the time.

During the interview, Damon also recalled the start of the pandemic and lockdown. At the time he, Barroso, and three of their kids were hunkered down in Ireland. Many nearby properties lay vacant and the area was engulfed in peaceful silence. What surrounded them was the vast ocean, rolling hills of the Irish countryside, and very little else.

"There was like a quiet," Damon said. "There weren’t scripts being sent, or work to do, or people who needed answers for anything. It was just: Take the kids to school and then go train, or go for a walk. It was very simple. That part of it was eye-opening, going forward, in terms of how I’d like to spend my days."

Meanwhile, while they were in Ireland, Alexia was in New York City, where she had tested positive for COVID.

"She's in New York City and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," Damon told Dublin radio station Spin 1038 in an interview at the time, according to USA Today. He explained that they planned to leave Ireland to reunite with her when they could but assured that Alexia was okay. The severity of her symptoms was not disclosed at the time.

