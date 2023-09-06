×
Tags: matisyahu | ezra miller | matzoball | mets | game

Matisyahu Throws Matzo Ball for Opening Pitch at Mets Game

By    |   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Jewish rapper Matisyahu threw the opening pitch at the New York Mets game in Queens over the weekend, but instead of using a traditional baseball, he swapped it out for a fresh matzo ball. 

Matisyahu, famous for his Jewish-themed songs like "One Day" and "King Without a Crown," was invited Sunday to the game at Citi Field to celebrate Jewish Heritage Day and was joined on the pitcher's mound by "The Flash" star Ezra Miller, according to Times of Israel.

A source told Page Six, "They announced, ‘Please join Grammy-nominated Jewish rapper Matisyahu and his friend Ezra Miller as they throw, for the first time in major league baseball history, the opening matzo ball pitch!'"

Both Miller and Matisyahu arrived wearing all-white jumpsuits featuring a prominent Hebrew letter "Alef" on the back. Miller was seen with a kippah atop a Mets baseball cap. 

In a video posted on Matisyahu's Instagram account of the game, Miller is seen handing the rapper a bowl of matzo ball soup, and the rapper chooses his selection. Miller then positions himself at home plate.

The matzo ball is seen hurtling through the air before breaking apart as it hits the ground despite Miller's attempt to dive for the catch. 

"MATZAH BALL MADNESS ON THE MOUND," Matisyahu captioned the video. "Thank you to our friends @mets for letting us throw the first ever matzah ball pitch."

According to Page Six's source, Miller used a family recipe for the matzo ball, and the performer, "adjusted the recipe — more flour and a denser ball — it was one of his proudest days."

The Mets won 6-3 against the Seattle Mariners.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

