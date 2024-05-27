'Mary Poppins' Songwriter Richard Sherman Dead at 95

Richard M. Sherman, who co-wrote songs for the 1964 Disney classic "Mary Poppins" with his late brother Robert, has died at age 95.

The Walt Disney Company confirmed the news in a statement, referring to Sherman as "one of the most prolific composer-lyricists in the history of family entertainment, and a key member of Walt Disney's inner circle of creative talents."

According to the statement, Sherman died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, due to age-related illness.

Sherman and his brother earned two Oscars in 1965 for their work on "Mary Poppins," winning Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "Chim Chim Cher-ee," CNN reported.

They continued to work with Disney, earning seven more nominations in the 1970s for films like "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Bedknobs and Broomsticks," and winning a Grammy Award for Best Original Score for "Mary Poppins."

Additionally, they composed music for various Disney theme park attractions, including classics like "There's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow" and "The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room."

However, their most memorable contribution is widely considered to be "It's a Small World" for the iconic theme park ride that depicted different cultures around the world singing the same tune in various languages.

"Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives," said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company in a statement.

"From films like 'Mary Poppins' and 'The Jungle Book' to attractions like 'It's a Small World,' the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family," he added.