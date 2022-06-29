New Details Emerge on 'ER' Star Mary Mara's Death by Drowning

New details surrounding the death of "ER" star Mary Mara have come to light.

The actor died at age 61 on Sunday after drowning in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. Now her representative, Craig Dorfman, has revealed to TMZ that investigators believe she was getting out of the river after a swim when she slipped and hit her head, causing her to fall back into the water and drown.

Dorfman said he was informed by investigators that Mara's face was covered with abrasions and while it is not yet known what she hit her head on to cause the injuries, it is believed she came in contact with an object that rendered her unconscious.

TMZ reported that investigators have ruled out foul play. Dorfman said he and Mara's family did not suspect that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.

Mara's body was recovered Sunday morning.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming," New York State Police said in a statement. "The victim's body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death."

Mara was staying at her sister Martha's summer home when the "apparent swimming accident" occurred, her brother-in-law Scott Dailey said in a statement to People. Dorfman confirmed that Mara had been visiting her sister's summer home in the Thousand Islands region. He issued a statement to People remembering her as "one of the finest actresses I ever met."

"I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in 'Mad Forest' off-Broadway," Dorfman said. "She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

An autopsy will be performed at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office for an official cause of death.