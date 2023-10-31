Olympian Mary Lou Retton Discusses Health Scare

Mary Lou Retton has shared that she is slowly recovering after a health scare she experienced earlier in October.

The Olympian, 55, was released from the hospital several days ago following a stay in the ICU due to a rare form of pneumonia. Posting to Instagram Monday, Retton thanked her fans for their support.

"I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," she wrote. "I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!"

Revealing her next steps, she continued, "I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process."

Retton assured her followers that she would share more information about her experience in the future.

"When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues," she added, "and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all."

On Oct. 10, Retton's daughter McKenna Kelley shared news of her mother's hospitalization via social media.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," she wrote, according to E! News. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured."

Shortly after, Mary Lou Retton's former "Dancing With the Stars" partner Sasha Farber told Entertainment Tonight that he had been in contact with Retton and that she "kind of wants to give up."

However, on Oct. 23, Kelley updated followers on her mother's condition, saying that Retton was at home "and in recovery mode."

"We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps," she added.