Mary Lou Retton Charged With DUI

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was arrested on a DUI charge earlier this month in West Virginia.

Court records obtained by People reveal that Retton, 57, was arrested on May 17 on one count of "driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; penalties."

The Olympian received a personal recognizance bond set at $1,500 and posted it later that day.

The arrest comes nearly two years after Retton battled a rare pneumonia that left her in the ICU. Back in October 2023, her daughter, McKenna Kelley, revealed her hospitalization by posting on her Instagram Story, where she also shared a Spotfund link created to support her mother.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," Kelley wrote at the time. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured."

Shortly after, Mary Lou Retton's former "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Sasha Farber, told Entertainment Tonight that he had been in contact with Retton and that she "kind of wants to give up."

However, on Oct. 23, Kelley updated followers on her mother's condition, saying that Retton was at home "and in recovery mode." Days later, Retton took to social media to thank her fans for their support and vowed to share more information about her experience in the future.

"I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement. I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!" she wrote.

"When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues," she added, "and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all."