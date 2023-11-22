'Turkeyed Out' Martha Stewart Still Plans Celebration

Thanksgiving is still on for Martha Stewart.

The lifestyle mogul, 82, revealed last week that she had canceled her plans to host a holiday gathering, saying she was "turkeyed out." But that doesn't mean that she won't celebrate.

Stewart shared on Instagram that she is gearing up to cook a "stuffed and roasted 20-pound organic, heritage bird" as well as "prepping to bake thirty pies" for the holiday.

"My colossal chocolate turkey, crafted using my giant antique turkey mold, did not survive storage since October, crumbling into itself. I am melting the chocolate and using it for the chocolate pecan pies," wrote Stewart alongside a photo of a chocolate turkey.

Stewart said during Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she "gave up Thanksgiving" after several guests canceled because "somebody got sick."

"So ... I called up my chef friend and I said, 'We're not doing Thanksgiving,'" she recalled saying at the time, according to People.

Her decision was further motivated by the fact that she had already prepared several meals before the holiday.

"I've also cooked 14 turkeys already for my TV show, and I still have to [cook] one more turkey on the Today show," she said. "So forget it."

Asked by host Kelly Clarkson whether she was "all turkeyed out," Stewart agreed, saying, "I am turkeyed out."

In her Instagram post, Stewart said that, in addition to assisting her friend's feast, she would also dedicate time to her garden, transplanting hundreds of peonies, and planting 75 more.

"Leaves are systematically being blown and composted, compost is being spread atop all the flower beds, and burlap coats are being made to cover the hundreds of boxwood shrubs for the cold winter ahead," she said.

Stewart urged her fans to share Thanksgiving meal photos for a future website post and concluded her post by urging everyone to "hope and pray for peace."

"I hope that soon we will see an improvement in our world's affairs and that there will be some resolution regarding the Ukraine-Russian conflict and the Israeli-Palestinian war that is harming so many. Our world needs some good news — its people need respite from political, environmental, and social conflicts," she wrote.