Martha Stewart Under Fire for 'Iceberg' Cocktail

Martha Stewart is under fire for using ice from an iceberg to chill her cocktail.

Taking to Instagram, Stewart posted a photo of herself showing off a beverage in a tumbler with the wilds of Greenland behind her. Captioning the image, she revealed that she had been sailing aboard the Swan Hellenic cruise off Greenland's east coast and had "captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight."

Her post proved to be inflammatory to some of her followers, who took issue with her "tone deaf" post, and for "contributing to global warming," given that climate change has made Greenland the fastest-warming region in the world.

"So as the climate warms due to the profits of a couple thousand people, billionaires vacation to the melting icebergs, scoop them up and use them to keep their cocktails cold. That sounds like a line from a dystopian novel," one of her followers commented.

"Martha I love ya. But weren't you just talking about climate change with your wash out on your driveway in NY? Melting icebergs for a cocktail surely won't help. I'm not even going to talk about the boat you're on and how that can't be good for climate change either," another person remarked.

"I generally love Martha and the excesses of her life because she's about beautiful gardens, homes, and food, but wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf," another added.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Lindsay Brean, a representative from the cruise line, said that for many years expedition cruise ships such as Swan Hellenic have frequently adopted the practice of carrying one or two ice fragments on board.

This opportunity allows guests to see and touch the ice. Brean said that as the ice melts, it fragments. Guests can then use this ice to add to their beverages if they wish. Brean said one ever breaks ice off a glacier, adding that what they collect is "already in the sea."

"It's supposed to be an entirely respectful experience," she said.