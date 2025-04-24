Martha Stewart Gushes Over Glen Powell's 'Nice Body'

Martha Stewart could not contain her admiration for Glen Powell, whom she gushed over after hosting him on a recent episode of her eponymous podcast.

"He's very handsome in a very natural way, and he has a really nice body," she told People in an interview published Wednesday.

"He just had on sort of a European polo shirt and he looked really good in it," she continued.

"His hair looked great, and he's charming. He was very talkative, and he was very excited about his new sauces, and he was also very nice about talking about his growing up. A good podcast candidate."

In the podcast episode, the pair discussed Powell's latest venture, a condiment brand called Smash Kitchen, which the company's website describes as offering "organic, non-GMO pantry staples."

During their conversation about his role in Netflix's crime rom-com "Hit Man," Stewart didn't hold back in sharing her thoughts on the 36-year-old Texas native's appearance.

"You're a handsome actor," Stewart, 83, said, according to Page Six. "And you have other sides [interests] of course that you're interested in, all kinds of other businesses. And you're a very good writer."

Stewart has also commented on the attractiveness of other actors in the past.

In a candid interview with People back in November 2024, she described John Krasinski as "pretty sexy."

"He's pretty good at all the work he does too," she said before jokingly warning his wife, Emma Blunt, to "watch out."

Stewart also previously admitted to having a crush on Brad Pitt.

"Well, if I could meet — I was asked this question once — I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He's called Brad Pitt," she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" at the time.

"They're fan pages, I guess, I don't know," she continued. "But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by. I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute!"