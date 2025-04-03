Kanye West Reveals Wife Bianca Censori Left Him After Controversial Rants

Kanye West has revealed that his behavior on social media has cost him his marriage — wife Bianca Censori reportedly left him after his controversial online rants.

The disgraced rapper explained that the Australian model experienced a "panic attack" due to the antisemitic remarks and angry outbursts he has consistently posted on social media, as revealed in his new song titled "BIANCA."

"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick, I just do not get it," West raps on the track from his new album "WW3" out Thursday, according to Page Six.

"She's having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night, I'm not going to sleep / I really don't know where she's at."

West and Censori tied the knot in 2022, but their relationship appeared to take a turn shortly after he designed an entirely see-through dress for her to wear at the 2025 Grammys earlier this year.

Although she stood by him when he tweeted that he had "dominion" over her, the couple parted ways in February, with a source revealing that she had finally reached her breaking point.

On Feb. 24, Page Six reported that they were giving their marriage another chance. However, the couple has not been spotted together since then.

For several weeks, West kept a low profile only to reemerge with a spew of antisemitic remarks and hate speech. Most recently, he stirred controversy for wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview. The conversation came after West appeared in a video wearing a swastika necklace while posing alongside notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes, according to the Independent.

Further, West made headlines last month with a controversial 60-second Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his website to purchase T-shirts featuring a swastika. Priced at $20, the shirts were listed on Yeezy.com, but the site later displayed a message indicating the store was "unavailable."