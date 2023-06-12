Marlon Wayans Kicked Off United Flight, Demands Apology

Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans demanded an apology from United Airlines after he was pulled off a flight over a baggage dispute.

The incident took place Friday at the Denver International Airport when Wayans claimed via Instagram that the gate agent told him he had one too many bags to board a flight.

"I complied and consolidated them, (and) he was like, 'Oh, now you have to check that bag,'" Wayans wrote. "Most agents are always love but every now and then you come across BAD PEOPLE. This was one of them."

United Airlines responded in a statement to USA Today, saying that "a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft."

The Denver Police Department confirmed Monday that Wayans, 50, had been ticketed for disturbing the peace and would return to Denver on July 11 to answer the charges in court.

Wayans insisted he had not physically interacted with the gate agent.

"Yes, a ticket ... that's all they could give me," the comedian wrote. "Dude tried to lie and say i assaulted him. The video clearly shows i never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority."

Wayans claimed that the agent was "clearly picking on me," adding that he grabbed his ticket off the counter and got on the plane.

Wayans wrote: "This was harassment and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter. Black people all kinds of racism and classism. Over a bag?"

Wayans ended up missing his stand-up comedy shows in Kansas City, Missouri, as a result of the incident.

"Y'all owe me money for my shows i missed, y'all owe me for my troubles, y'all owe my fans a damn apology," he wrote on Instagram. "This was the highest level of disrespect. And should've been avoided."