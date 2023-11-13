×
Tags: marlon wayans | child | transgender

Marlon Wayans Reveals Child Is Transgender

By    |   Monday, 13 November 2023 01:05 PM EST

Marlon Wayans has revealed that his eldest child is transgender.

The actor and comedian shared the news during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" Friday while opening up about adapting to the major change in his family.

"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," Wayans, 51, said. "My daughter Amai is now Kai."

Wayans added that he is going through a "transition" of his own as a father while coming to terms with 23-year-old Kai's transformation.

"My transition as a parent — going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance," he said.

The "White Chicks" star further shared that he plans to discuss his child's transition in an upcoming comedy special called "Rainbow Child," aiming to offer support to families facing similar situations.

"I think there's a lot of parents out there who need to have that message, and I know I'm dealing with it," he said.

"It was a very painful situation for me, but, man, it's one of the best hours I could ever imagine."

Wayans, who also shares son Shawn, 21, with his ex, Angelica Zachary, admitted that he might occasionally use the incorrect pronoun when referring to or talking with Kai but said that he supported them unconditionally.

"They know I love them," he said. "They see me trying, and I'm happy, but I have to respect their wishes."

Wayans, currently on the "Good Grief" tour after his father's death, said he wishes for his kids "to be free" to be themselves, noting that he believed it would lead to a "happier" life.

"If they can't get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the f**k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?" he asked rhetorically. "I'm just so proud of them being them."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Monday, 13 November 2023 01:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

